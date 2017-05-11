Watching Salmon Jump Selway Falls Will Make You Want to Fish
We found this video shared by the National Forest Service of salmon jumping Selway Falls, and it makes us ready to get our fish on.
Even if you're not into angling, it's a wonder to watch nature at work. I get exhausted just watching them.
If you're interested in fishing the Selway River, we found some rules and regulations on fishing at Selway.
And we also have this handy list of Magic Valley area fishing holes that have recently been stocked.