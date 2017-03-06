Water Available for Livestock in Lincoln County

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX) – Residents in Lincoln County who have been affected by well contamination because of recent flooding can still get water suitable for livestock.

Water for livestock – and bottled water for residents – is available at the Shoshone Fire Department Station No. 2, 620 North 700 West, Shoshone.

The county on Saturday had 6,000 gallons of water that can be refilled as needed. Those who need water for their livestock will need to bring their own tanks.

You can pick up bottled water from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., also at Station No. 2.

Residents who need to access shower facilities may do so from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Lincoln County Community Center, 201 S. Beverly. You will need to bring your own toiletries.

The below map shows the areas potentially affected by recent flooding.