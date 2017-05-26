Water Level, and Optimism, Rise at Famed Idaho Fishing Creek

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — After three years of drought, Idaho's premier and nationally renowned fly fishing destination could get could get its groove back this season as abundant water fills its channels.

With the fishing season opening this weekend, anglers hope the resurgence draws brown and rainbow trout to bite artificial flies dancing on the stream's mirror-smooth surface.

The roughly 4 miles (6.5 kilometers) of fishable water is divided into the Nature Conservancy's publicly accessible Silver Creek Preserve, a private ranch with pay-to-play rules, and a public section owned by the state.

Fishing guides say low water forced fish from much of the preserve last season.

Scientists say that in the long term, the aquifer that feeds the creek south of Ketchum is under increasing pressure from population growth.