What Animal Is Most Likely To Kill You In Idaho

There is a lot of wildlife in Idaho. Some of it is scary like bears and Bigfoot and some isn't like trout and butterflies. Of all the creatures in Idaho though, the one you should be most scared of killing you won't come as a surprise.

According to info on Ranker, in Idaho you are most likely to be killed by a bear than any other animal. There are grizzlies and black bears in Idaho and they don't specify which is most likely to kill you and I don't think you should either. If you are around a bear you should be afraid.