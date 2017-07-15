What Do People In Idaho Call Their Exercise Shoes?

This is one of those things you didn't know was an issue - but it is, and the internet is in a tizzy over it. The latest issue to confound us is about what you call your gym shoes.

On Twitter, Elizabeth Minkel was blown away by an article from Reader's Digest that shows the most popular way to refer to your shoes in each part of the United States. Basically out here in the west we say it correct and call them 'tennis shoes' and the weirdos in the east call them 'sneakers'. Hawaii, of course just calls them shoes since anything other that sandals (or slippers as they call them) is just a burden.