What Does An Alaskan Family Think Of Their Visit To Idaho

Living in Idaho, we know that it is a really awesome place to live. But, does it live up to the expectations of visitors?

I think for the most part people are very surprised at how great it is here - especially if the falls are roaring and there are BASE jumpers at the bridge. In the case of the roving family of the Youtube channel Worldschool Family - they were blown away at how cool it is here! This is a family that has traveled the world across 5 continents and 30 countries , and they were impressed with Twin Falls. That has to speak volumes for how great it is here.

Full disclosure - I don't know if the family is from Alaska or Costa Rica. The video teases their journey from Alaska to Argentina but they also have videos that show them living in Costa Rica. Either way they have traveled a lot and really liked Twin Falls.