I'm excited to have Downtown Twin Falls looking festive with the Christmas decorations and the new ice skating rink looks great too!

Twin Falls Ice Rink

The rink will open tonight (Friday November 30th) after the parade and tree lighting. Ice skates will be available to rent and there will be a lot of music options at downtown businesses and at the Downtown Commons. The parade begins at 6pm and Main Street is closed to parking now until 8pm.