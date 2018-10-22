Picking a Halloween costume is hard. You have so many options but you also have to decide how much you are willing to spend and that will cut out a few options then you have to decide if you want something original or something popular. Then the hardest part is probably finding the costume you have decided on!

Google has been keeping track of Halloween costume searches and found that Witches are going to be popular in Twin Falls this year...at least I hope the costumes are for Halloween and not real witches! The other big searches have been Spiderman and Fortnite characters. In all of Idaho 80's costumes and animal costumes are going to be plentiful.

So, if you are looking for ideas or wondering what you can choose that will be original, check out the Google Frightgeist for some direction. Then come show off your costumes at Trick or Treat Street!