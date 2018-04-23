What Is Idaho’s Favorite Movie From The 80’s?
The 80's were pretty bad years for a lot of things including cars, clothes, hair styles, and music - but the 80's were also awesome for one reason. Movies!
2 of my favorite trilogies are from the 80's. The original Indiana Jones and the Back to the Future movies are still awesome. Also one of my favorites from 1988 was Willow and that didn't make the list above at all. According to How To Watch, Idaho's favorite 80's movie is the Princess Bride. No big surprise there. I am surprised that isn't also the favorite of Utah.
Hard to disagree with their choice and their methodology seems pretty spot on too by taking the top movies of the 80's and comparing them to which state was searching for them the most.