What Is Idaho’s Favorite TV Show From The 90’s

The 90's had some really bad TV sitcoms - looking at you Dinosaurs. There were also some really memorable shows that people are still watching today. Coach was one of my favorites along with Xena: Warrior Princess (of course).

None of those made the list of favorites across the nation though. Friends is the most loved 90's sitcom according to USDish. In Idaho we really have a love for That 70's Show. Which is interesting that our favorite 90's show is one based in to 70's.

Idahos Favorite 90's Sitcom via USDish