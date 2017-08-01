What Is Idaho’s Most Googled Health Problem

It is a dangerous and slippery slope if you ever Google medical information!

Luckily the folks over at HighSpeedInternet and MedicareHealthPlans did some digging to find the most searched for health issues in each state . I'll say that I'm glad we don't have the same fear of intestinal issues as they do in Wyoming or the excessive fear of STD's in the east. We are also different in Idaho than the majority of the west who seem to be very worried about diabetes.

In Idaho we are worried about the state of our bones and arthritis. Could be all that shaking from the earthquakes around us or because we work our bodies to the bone doing yard and farm labor.