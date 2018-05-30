What Is The Weirdest Sunburn Remedy That Actually Works?

Memorial Day weekend was beautiful and we made some great memories with the kids and the weather left a memory on my skin. Sunburned, again. I know - use sunscreen and you won't have that problem. Here's the real problem - I'm an idiot and will probably always forget until too late.

Now that we have that out of the way, when you do get burned what is the go to soothe the skin remedy you trust the most. Is it weird? I was just reading on Facebook about remedies and there were the classics like Aloe Gel, milk bath, and coconut oil. Then there were a bunch of weird remedies and some people suggest you rub a banana on your skin!

Others say that Noxema is the cure for the burn.

And of course a bunch of people swear that Apple Cider Vinegar will ease the pain.