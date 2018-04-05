What Makes Chick-Fil-A so Special?

I know people who disagree with the faith of Chick-Fil-A’s founding family.

The same people who can’t fathom the Cathy family’s traditional values still love the chicken sandwiches. The popular chain is smashing sales records and could soon be America’s favorite place to eat. You can read about it here .

I remember talking with some women at an insurance office a block from a Chick-Fil-A. They were granted permission for longer lunch hours because they often had a long wait when the dropped in for the famous chicken. The lines at the drive-thru are the envy of many competitors. In Twin Falls maybe only Dutch Brothers can rival the drive-thru business.

What do you believe makes Chick-Fil-A special?