What TV show could you live in? I saw the question posed last week on the Five.

The answers from the panelists were a great insight into their minds.

The first thing I considered was the Andy Griffith Show. Having grown up very much in a Mayberry like setting I greatly miss the era and the neighborliness.

I posed the question on my personal Facebook page. Some people would like to live in Gunsmoke’s Dodge City. One reply was for Happy Days. An old neighbor offered Magnum P.I.