What Would You Like To See Come To Downtown Twin Falls?

The Downtown revitalization has been really great! The splash pad was a hit and there are more family events available whenever possible. So we want to know what could Downtown Twin Falls really use to make you want to go there more often?

With Koto Brewing Company getting ready to open at some point (they are hiring if you didn't know), there is a night life coming in. There are some great restaurants, shopping and now night life. There are great family friendly events all summer long, a pretty great farmer's market and the businesses get together to do events all the time.

What do you think Downtown Twin Falls could use to make it more appealing for everyone?