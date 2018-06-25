When Do The Fireworks Stands Open In Twin Falls

We've seen the tents and trailers popping up in parking lots across Twin Falls for a few weeks now - but when can we start buying fireworks? Technically stands can be open and selling now, but I haven't seen any open yet. State law allows stands to start selling on the 23rd of June each year through the 5th of July.

We talked to a local fireworks stand owner John Powlus, who has a trailer set up between Swensens and Jiffy Lube on Washington Street in Twin Falls, and they plan on opening Wednesday. Manning a booth for a whole day when nobody is buying doesn't make sense, so some stands choose to wait a few days to open because sales don't pick up until closer to the 4th.

So, if you want to buy some fireworks now and can't find and open booth - it shouldn't be long before they all open up. Remember to only buy legal fireworks and save yourself from a $156 fine.