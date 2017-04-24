When Does The New Burnt Lemon Grill Open In Twin Falls

Times are changing in Twin Falls, especially the 5 points on Addison and Blue Lakes. Construction is currently under way on the old Jim's gas station and just behind that is the new Burnt Lemon Grill!

That's right. They are renovating the old Bank of America building on 5 points and the Burnt Lemon Grill will be moving over there on Thursday, April 27th. This is great news for many reasons. The main reason being that the current BLG area is just so small. I tried to go there last week in my truck and I almost couldn't make the turn from the ordering wall to the pick-up window. When I finally got to the window the young lady working there informed me of the plans for the move and opening of the new store.