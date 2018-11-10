When Idaho Goes Liberal

Could Idaho go blue? Yes, and while keeping in mind could isn’t will.

This elevates the urban planners beloved by the academics and many on the left.

Ada is the largest off 44 counties by population and keeps growing. Eventually it will decide statewide elections and have a much larger share of 105 legislative seats. The latter might not mean much until 2030, when a liberal majority could draw new districts, however. Majorities of voters could propel Democrats to statewide victories in just a few years.

I was listening to Glenn Beck this week. Bill O’Reilly was a guest on Beck’s program. The host explained he believes Texas will be a blue state by 2014. O’Reilly scoffed at the idea. He insists people move to Texas for individual liberty and a belief in small government. Beck’s reply got my attention. They say they want smaller government but they’ve become accustomed to the amenities of big government in California.

Janice McGeachin was on my show Friday. Our next Lt. Governor sees some of what Beck predicts. Large urban areas evolve because of the challenges people face. Often with traffic congestion. Homelessness may not become a greater scourge but clearly more visible. Housing costs drive the poor from the market. This elevates the urban planners beloved by the academics and many on the left.

We’ve been warned. Now we need solutions and possibly a better sales pitch.