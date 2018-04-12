Where Did All The Twin Falls Beggars Go?

Where have all the beggars gone, long time passing?

Where have all the beggars gone, long time ago?

Where have all the beggars gone?

Bosses have picked them, everyone

Oh, when will they ever work?

Oh, when will they ever work?

Is it a sign of a better Magic Valley economy? Does full employment mean the panhandlers that once worked these streets have all found jobs? Or did their livers fail? I ask the last question because a fellow once told me he gave a beggar some cash and two hours later saw the man buying two cases of beer at Costco.

It was blustery and cold when I took these pictures but two days earlier on a warm spring day I didn’t see anyone with a cardboard sob story. In fact, I haven’t seen anyone in quite a while. I’ll chalk it up to the economy and just maybe the people long ago on the corner really did need work.