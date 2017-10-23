Where You Won’t Find Support For NFL Anthem Protests

We hear a lot of stories about public education being a cesspool of political correctness.

Let me tell you about one school where the students are proud to be Americans. My sister teaches in a rural district in Southwestern New York State. She isn’t far from the Pennsylvania State Line. The school is in the foothills of the Allegheny Mountains and the northernmost reach of Appalachia.

An area derided as flyover country and behind the cultural times.

Scio Central School is the alma mater of American hero Cpl. Jason Dunham. When he graduated, he enlisted in the Marine Corp and then headed for war in Iraq. Today, there is a naval vessel with his name affixed. Jason was killed saving the lives of fellow Marines. He was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor.

His memory remains strong in his hometown. Recent actions by professional athletes to demonstrate during the national anthem and display of the colors isn’t going over well at Scio Central. My sister tells me when homecoming week rolled around the students selected a theme. Red, white and blue. The pictures I’ve included are just a sampling of what adorns the halls at the school.