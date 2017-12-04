It really is the most wonderful time of the year! The second annual Whiskers in Wonderland at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter is December 15-16.

Whiskers in Wonderland is a yearly even sponsored by the Seagraves Family Foundation. On December 15th and 16th all adoptions with approved application are free at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter. Each free adopted pet comes spayed or neutered, chipped and registered, vaccinated and de-wormed, plus a bag of food. Free!

You can get pre-approved for adoptions a few days in advance of the event and check out all the cats and dogs on their Facebook Page.