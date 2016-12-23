White Christmas: Snow Expected in Magic Valley through Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – If you’ve been dreaming of a white Christmas, don't worry, it's coming.

A Pacific storm will bring widespread snow to the Magic Valley region through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Impacted areas include western Magic Valley, southern Twin Falls County and the southwest highlands.

You could start seeing flurries anytime. The advisory is in effect all day Friday through 11 a.m. Saturday.

Three to 5 inches of snow is possible, impacting roads and making travel difficult. The NWS says to prepare for snow-covered roads and use caution while driving.