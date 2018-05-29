Who Was The Magic Valley Remembering On Memorial Day?
I know there are people who are surrounded by military family members and friends - I'm not one of those. I have my 2 grandpa's who served in WWII and and of my friends who has done 3 tours in Afghanistan. Other than that, I don't know much military but I do know I have freedoms thanks to those who served and died protecting our land and families.
Do you have someone special you were remembering on Memorial Day?
I'd love to hear about our American heroes, hear their stories, see their faces, and know more about those who died to make our land free. Please leave a comment or a picture about who you remember on Memorial Day on the Facebook link above.