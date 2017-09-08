Why Cliven Bundy Keeps Beating the Government (Opinion)

Jury nullification are words periodically appearing in American history.

at the moment there is great distrust of the United States government

Recently, the phrase applies to court cases involving Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy and associates. A writer at the somewhat liberal High Country News is sharing an interesting theory . Jury decisions reflect current culture and at the moment there is great distrust of the United States government.

Prosecutors for the government may also be unaware they’ve been fueling the lack of trust. When you limit the evidence the defense can bring to trial, then juror’s doubts about government are magnified. Efforts to enforce a Pax Bureaucrata are failing.