Why Creedence Clearwater Revival is the Greatest Band Ever

I like some of his books but Stephen King and I wouldn’t agree on many things. One thing we both like is Creedence Clearwater Revival.

King has stated CCR is the most underrated rock band in the genre. I’ll add I think CCR is the greatest band in any genre throughout history.

It’s what I like to listen to as I’m driving flat-out 80 miles per hour on the Interstate. It’s definitely “mood music” and along with the Rolling Stones bridged a generational divide with my father (he liked both bands).

Pitchfork.com has a link explaining Creedence lives on in through several movies about the Vietnam War, even though band members believe their songs were mistaken as anti-war anthems.

The group was short lived. Differences between members brought a string of hits to an end within 5 years, however. The music only grows in stature over the decades. What do you think of CCR’s place in music history?