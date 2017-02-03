Why Did One of the Last Great Idaho Train Rides Have To Say Goodbye?

I love trains. Always have, always will. That's why I was extremely sad to learn that one of Idaho's last great trains had said goodbye.

The Thunder Mountain Line made this heartbreaking announcement last January.

Business is business. I don't know the exact reasons for Thunder Mountain deciding to close its doors, but I'm guessing that lifestyles in our modern world weren't spending the money (and time) it takes to do a family train ride. That's a crying shame.

For us in the Magic Valley, Thunder Mountain was only about a 2 1/2 hour drive to Horseshoe Bend, Idaho where the station was located. If you were fortunate enough to actually have ridden Thunder Mountain, you know that the mountain and river views were unmatched in Idaho.

I was fortunate twice in my life to ride the famous Durango/Silverton Narrow Gauge railroad in Colorado. Other than my kids being born, probably the greatest experience of my life.

Reading through the Thunder Mountain Facebook page, I noticed several people asking if the line had been bought with plans for reopening. Sadly, there were no responses.