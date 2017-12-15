Why Does My Cat Hate My Christmas Tree So Much

If you have a cat and you like to celebrate Christmas you also know the trial it is to have a Christmas Tree.

Cats and Christmas go together about as well as fresh brushed teeth and a glass of orange juice. Some people even hang their trees from the ceiling, upside down so their pets can't get to them.

Cats will destroy your tree and tear open your presents and then have the gall to come and rub up on your leg, purring like they did you a favor.

I know cats love all the shiny things we put in our trees and the ribbons are their kryptonite, but come on cats. Just leave the tree alone for a few minutes so we can at least get a picture!