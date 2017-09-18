Win Up to $5,000 With Us Every Weekday

Remember that cash we told you we were going to be giving away three times a day starting in September? Well, the time has come for us to make good on the promise.

To win, listen to Newsradio 1310 KLIX every weekday between Sept. 18 and Oct. 6. Enter each of the codes you hear right here. Then, if you’re a winner, we’ll call and surprise you with the amount you’ve won, from $100 - $5,000.

One grand prize winner will also take home $5,000 – the more codes you enter throughout the promotion, the better your chances of winning the final $5,000, so be sure to listen all day, every day.

But wait, there's more! Did you know we don't just give cash away? We always have tons of great prizes that we're just itching to give away – from gift cards to your favorite store to concert tickets and the latest wearables. Check them all out right here!

Happy listening, and don't forget to share this with your family and friends on social media. Not only is it the nice thing to do, but it also increases your chances of winning the grand prize. And that right there is the definition of a win-win.