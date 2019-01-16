SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KLIX) – Winter storm advisories go into effect Wednesday night through late afternoon Thursday for parts of the Magic Valley, and from Wednesday night through Friday morning in the Sun Valley region and Sawtooth and Stanley basins, according to the National Weather Service office in Pocatello.

There also is a heightened alert of avalanches in the central mountains.

The advisory for Magic Valley, which will be in effect from 11 p.m. today to 5 p.m. Thursday, is for Burley, Heyburn and Rupert, as well as outside the valley at American Falls, Blackfoot and Pocatello.

Mixed precipitation is expected – freezing rain, snow, and rain on snow – creating icy road conditions for travelers, especially in the morning hours on Thursday. A snow-and-rain mixture is expected in the afternoon on Thursday with accumulation of up to an inch.

The advisory for the Sun Valley region, which will be in effect from 11 p.m. today until 11 a.m. Friday, said heavy snow, possibly mixed with rain, is expected in the communities of Bellevue, Hailey, Ketchum, Stanley and Sun Valley.

“Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the evening commute on Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are possible.”

Areas in eastern Idaho, such as Idaho Falls, Island Park, Rexburg and Victor, also will be affected. Those areas could get anywhere from 1 to 4 inches of new snow.

Advice from the weather service: “Slow down on icy roadways.”

The avalanche danger across portions of the central mountains in the Sawtooth range was listed as “moderate” on Wednesday, according to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center. Moderate dangers also exist today in the Lionhead/West Yellowstone area and Bear River range.