Winter Weather Advisory in Effect Until Early Tuesday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – A winter weather advisory is in effect in south-central Idaho and parts of eastern Idaho from 6 p.m. today until 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the Pocatello office of the National Weather Service.

In addition to frigid temperatures, “the cold air will act as a small cold front once it reaches the American Falls Reservoir,” reads the advisory. “It will spread light to moderate snow from areas west of Pocatello all the way to Burley tonight. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. Cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin."

If you’re planning to drive the highways, take it easy and watch out for slush and patches of ice.

Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the evening commute. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches, with localized amounts up to 4 inches, are expected.

A little before 5 p.m. today, the NWS said a band of snow showers was developing near Richfield to Raft River and progressing slowly eastward at 15 mph.

The road surface on Interstate 86 through Raft River, Cold Water and Neeley may become slick and visibility may drop suddenly to less than 1 mile. Use extreme caution if traveling on area roads.

Areas of impact include Rupert, Neeley, Lake Walcott, Richfield, Rockland, Minidoka, Cold, Water Rest Area, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Bear Trap Airport, Kimama, Pilar Butte, Laidlaw Corrals Airport, Sublett Reservoir, Interstate 84 And 86 Junction and Roy.