Winter Weather Driving for Mini-Cassia and Eastward

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Eastern Idaho is seeing winter weather this Monday morning subjecting drivers with difficult driving conditions. The Idaho Transportation Department's website, 511.idaho.gov , is reporting snow and slush covered roads in the Mini-Cassia area, specifically Interstate 84 and Interstate 86 headed towards American Falls and Pocatello.

ITD reports indicate Interstate 84 from the I-84/86 junction is snow covered with reduced visibility all the way to the Idaho/Utah state line. The further east the more winter-like conditions are being reported. Idaho State Police sent out an advisory to drivers to be cautious this morning during their commute with winter weather driving conditions in the Pocatello, Idaho Falls and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Special Weather Statement for areas southeast of Burley, also warning drivers to be careful:

Snow is beginning to impact travel along the I-15 and I-84/86

corridors in southeast Idaho. Be sure to give yourself extra time

for your morning commute. Roads are becoming slick or slushy due

to the snowfall. The band of snow will begin to move off to the

east around mid to late morning.

Eastern Idaho along the Interstate 15 corridor to the Idaho/Wyoming state line is also under a Winter Weather Advisory .