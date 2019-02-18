Woman Jumps from Moving Pickup, Closes Part of I-84 in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A Burley woman jumped from a moving pickup early this morning near Jerome shutting down part of the interstate for four hours.

According to Idaho State Police, at about 12:48 a.m. 33-year-old Maribel Villeda, of Burley, was driving a Ford F-150 pickup east on I-84 when, for an unknown reason, jumped out onto the roadway.

A semi-truck traveling behind the pickup swerved to avoid hitting the woman and ran into the pickup that had a passenger, Aguilar-Romero Cruz Lorenzo, age 26, of Mexico, according to ISP. The semi, driven by Sergio Ramirez Cornejo, age 21, of King Hill, ended up in the median, the pickup stopped in the lane of travel.

ISP said in a statement, Villeda was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center for treatment.

The eastbound lanes of I-84 were blocked for about four hours this morning. The Idaho Transportation Department, Jerome Police Department, Jerome County Sheriff's Office and Magic Valley Paramedics also responded to the crash.