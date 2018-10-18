TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) Two woman have been arrested in Utah on meth trafficking charges in Twin Falls County. The two women lived in the same home as the infant twin brothers who died Friday of unknown causes, Staff Sgt. Brent Wright of the Twin Falls Police Department said Thursday.

Haley Miller, 28, and Sylvia Tapia, 32, were arrested in Cache County, Utah around noon Thursday. The pair was booked into Box Elder County Jail.

Both warrants were issued Monday by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office. The warrants were part of an ongoing investigation that is unrelated to the two children, who were found unresponsive last Friday, Sgt. Wright said.

According to Wright, the two will continue to be held in Cache County until an extradition hearing, where after they will be sent back to Twin Falls County.

The coroner's office has not yet determined a cause of death for the children and Coroner Gene Turley said Thursday, he expects it will take several more weeks until they receive results of toxicology and pathology reports.

Wright emphasized that the warrants are not related to the death investigation.