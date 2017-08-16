UPDATE: 3:55 pm : According to the Facebook page set up for Heather , she has been found alive!

Original story: A woman who grew up in Burley has gone missing in Oregon. Her friends are asking for help in locating her.

Heather Davison is from the Magic Valley. Her home is now in Dallas, Oregon. Her mom and dad are Les and Cindy Anderson of Burley. She went missing this past weekend and efforts are underway to find Heather. Our friends at KMVT shared her story .

Stephanie Lockwood alerted me to the fact that there is a Facebook page called "Help Us Find Heather" . Anyone with information can use this to communicate with friends and family as they hope for Heather's safe return.

If you would prefer to contact law enforcement agencies directly, you can call 541-997-3515 or 503-623-2338. Even though Heather now lives in Oregon, there is hope someone in this area may know something that can help get her home safely.