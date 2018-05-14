Bridge Work to Resume Wednesday in Blaine County

BELLEVUE, Idaho – The final segment of a bridge replacement project is expected to resume Wednesday in southwest Blaine County.

Crews will resume work on the U.S. Highway 20 Big Wood River Bridge near Stanton Crossing, according to the Idaho Transportation Department, which says the new bridge deck will be sealed to help ensure longevity of the structure.

This portion of US-20 will be reduced to one lane in each direction during the construction period. Drivers should be prepared for reduced speeds, short delays, and watch for flaggers during working hours.