Work Will Resume on Highway North of Buhl

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX) Travelers on State Highway 46 north of Buhl will find construction that is set to resume on October 25. The Idaho Transportation Department announced the replacement of the old box culvert just north of the high school will get started next Thursday. The work will begin with relocating the utilities in the area with replacement to follow. The highway will be closed to through traffic between Sawtooth Road and 4300 N Road while the culvert is being replaced; a detour will guide traffic around the construction. Drivers can expect delays during the work which is expected to last to mid-November.