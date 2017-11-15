Would You Rather Have Go-Karts or Batting Cages in Twin Falls?

A Twin Falls business is asking for your help figuring out if Twin Falls wants Go-Karts or batting cages.

I hate to speculate. Speculation can lead to rumors, and rumors lead to misinformation and chatter about things that will never happen. (Olive Garden, anyone?)

That said, it looks like the folks at Putters Mini Golf are polling for new or added recreational opportunities in Twin Falls.

In a recent facebook post, they asked: Would you rather have batting cages or go-karts? Mind you, they didn't say they are expanding, but I have to guess hope there's a reason for the question.

In the spirit of being helpful, let's figure this out. Take our poll and let us know.