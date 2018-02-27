Would You Take a Paycheck Just for Staying Home?

Imagine getting 200 bucks a week for doing nothing! There is a growing movement to provide Americans with a guaranteed income.

Stockton, California is piloting the program to see if it lifts people out of poverty. CNBC is reporting there is greater interest across the Western World. Many believe robotics will displace tens of millions of workers and see the income stream as a lifeline.

You’ve got some politicians also pledging they’ll deliver “free” college and “free” medical care. This would be a challenge in a country with a budget surplus (it wouldn’t last long) but in a nation officially 20 trillion dollars in debt you can see a recipe for failure.