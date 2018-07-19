Ybarra Names New Chief Policy Advisor

BOISE, Idaho – Idaho has a new chief policy advisor for the State Department of Education.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra has named Will Goodman, former chief technology officer and educator, to the position. He replaces Duncan Robb, whose last day as chief policy advisor will be Aug. 17. Goodman will begin work a month later, on Sept. 17, and will have a salary of $100,000, according to a news release on Thursday.

He left the State Department of Education in May 2015 to rejoin the Mountain Home School District, according to the release, where he currently serves as director of operations and technology. … In his new role, Goodman will work closely with legislators, education organizations, and other key stakeholders on the Superintendent’s initiatives. The position also will assist in research, analysis, and development of policy.

“I’m thrilled that Will is re-joining the team,” Ybarra said. “He is a talented administrator who was instrumental working with a diverse group of legislators, districts and other stakeholders to find a successful solution when Idaho transitioned to a new internet service model for schools.”

Goodman said: “I am excited to work with a great team to help support schools and students to achieve.”