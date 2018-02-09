Yellowstone Offering New Park Passes By Download

Yellowstone National Park is trying to save visitors time by offering passes that can be downloaded from home. The new service has been available since February 1st.

Annual, as well as seven-day passes, can now be purchased from your smartphone or personal computer, according to the park's website . The park has partnered with YOURPASSNOW , with consumer convenience being the main driving force behind the new service.

Upon purchase, passes will be emailed, and can either be printed or stored in your phone for later use. The passes will include entrance for motorcycles and snowmobiles as well. Visitors under the age of 16 will be granted free admission.

Several other parks have already been using the new technology, including Colorado National Monument, according to the park service website .