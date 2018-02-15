You Can Track Your Tax Refund Online

You’ve filed your income tax, but are unsure when you’ll get your refund check. No worries, you can track your refund online.

The Idaho Tax Commission has developed an online graphic that shows your return’s progress through four stages.

“Our online refund service offers the most up-to-date refund information,” said Renee Eymann, public information officer for the Idaho State Tax Commission. “It’s also the fastest way track your refund.”

To track your refund, go to tax.idaho.gov/refund .

“All returns go through identity theft fraud detection and accuracy checks before the Tax Commission issues any refunds,” the agency explains. Typical refund time frames:

E-filers : You can begin tracking your refund about four business days after you receive your acknowledgment email from the Tax Commission. Expect your refund about seven to eight weeks after the acknowledgement.

Paper filers : You can expect to wait three weeks to track your refund status. The Tax Commission must manually enter information from paper returns into its database. Expect your refund about 10-11 weeks after the Tax Commission receives your return.