You Could Win This Car But Need To Pick It Up In Montana

Sandy sent along the specs on the car.

You could own this lovely car, although.  If you were to win it you would need to go to Deer Lodge to pick it up.  Sandy Pettey, Director of Operations at the Powell County Museum and Art Foundation tells me this is the second year the Museum is offering a 1967 Camaro as a means of raising operating money.  A Camaro was given away last year and it turned out it became the biggest fundraiser in the history of the institution.

You can tour the old Montana Prison, where even ghost tours are offered during the warmer months and where you can spend a night locked in a cell

The museum complex is massive.  You can tour the old Montana Prison, where even ghost tours are offered during the warmer months and where you can spend a night locked in a cell (bring a pillow and sleeping bag)!

There is an auto museum as well and Deer Lodge has toy and western museums.  Downtown the architecture is reminiscent of a movie set.  I visited last summer and was taken by the folksiness.  The small town was the childhood home of basketball coach Phil Jackson.

Much of the town is getting a makeover as the tourism industry booms in the area and, yet.  It still looks like it would be a quiet and safe place to call home.

1967 1st Generation Chevrolet

Camaro SS Convertible

 

 

  • Gorgeous Butternut Yellow exterior
  • New black convertible top with black boot
  • RS grill with hide-a-way headlights
  • New door panels, seat covers black with white piping
  • AM radio, new Auto gauge cluster added below the dash
  • 350 V-8 engine
  • Chrome valve covers and air cleaner
  • 350 automatic transmission
  • Floor console and shifter
  • Power steering
  • Power brakes
  • New chrome bumpers and mirrors
  • New dual exhaust from the manifolds back
  • New fuel tank
  • New shocks front and back
  • Still has all 4 cocktail shakers

    • Deer Lodge

