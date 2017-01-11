You Must Delete Your Personal Info From This Scary Website Now

I'm usually a skeptic when it comes to hearing about websites that post your personal info, but I've tried this myself and even as a man, it scares the hell out of me.

I think we all can agree that the number one priority for most of us is the safety of our spouse and family. If you agree this website will scare the hell out of you too. And I've checked it out and mine and my families personal info is there for anybody in the world to see it.....stalker...pervert...child molester you name it.

The web site is called Family Tree Now ...there for all the world to see is my name ...the name of all my kids, their ages, my exes, my wife's exes, there kids etc. Plus each and every place I've ever lived since 1989. WTH?

I've tested this out with other of my friends and it has worked for everyone that I've done the search for. This is one of the scariest websites I've seen in a long long time.

I get that some people want to look up their genealogy and family tree, but there should have some firewalls in place to protect sensitive info like addresses and children's names.

It's pretty easy for someone to try and kidnap your kid by looking up your address....seeing your kids, knowing what school district they live in...show up at the school, say they are friends of mom or dad...call the kid by name and tell them they are there to pick them up to give them a ride home as a favor to mom and dad...and all of a sudden you have a missing child.

Try it for yourself....if your personal history comes up, you need to delete it by opting out....unfortunately it will take up to 48 hours for your info to be deleted off the site.

here's how....

Opt out:

find yourself on the website

2. go all the way down to privacy at the bottom of the page and click on the link

3. scroll about 1/3 of the way down that page until you see a blue hyperlink that says opt out here

4. search your information, once you find it click view details and then the next page will have a red button that says something like opt out here

After getting yourself safe, make sure you share this page with everyone you know and care about.....