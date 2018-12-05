You’re Invited to ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – They’re a rowdy bunch, but maybe they’ll learn something about the meaning of Christmas.

That, in a nutshell, is what “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” is about – and it’s the play that you can watch this week at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School.

The Magic Valley Little Theatre will put on the show this Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 6-8, at the school. Curtain time is 7:30 p.m. each day, with a 2 p.m. performance also scheduled for Saturday.

“The play is about a church Christmas pageant that is being planned, but this year the toughest, most rowdy, and meanest kids in town somehow get involved as the main characters,” Trent Siler, an organizer and one of the performers, told News Radio 1310. Through their experiences, the rowdies just might catch the Spirit of Christmas and change their tune.

This isn't the first time the group will perform the play. It's done it three times already, about once every two years, Siler said, and the show has sold out several times. The performers, which include about 10 adults and 27 children and students, started rehearsing in early November at Our Savior Lutheran Church.

The group has “really enjoyed doing this play because of the Christmas moral behind it,” he said, noting this year he is especially excited because his whole family will be participating.

Tickets are $10 and available early at Kurt's Pharmacy or, if any are left, at the school before performance times.