Zoo Boise Has A New Male African Lion

There is a new king of the jungle in Boise and his name is Revan. He's a 4 year old male African lion and replaces the previous male Jabari who was euthanized last year due to cancer.

There were previously 2 female lions at Zoo Boise and Revan will be introduced to them after a short time while he acclimates to his new home. He also won't be on display to the public during a quarantine period.