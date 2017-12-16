2017 Christmas Photo Contest (Vote)

It's time for you to cast your vote in the Valley View Veterinary Clinic Christmas Photo Contest!

Just scroll through the gallery of our 10 finalists and vote daily for your favorite. Voting will be open to registered VIPs through December 21st at midnight. On Friday, December 22nd, we’ll announce the winner and award the Canon PowerShot Camera!

About Valley View Veterinary Clinic

It’s all brought to you by Valley View Veterinary Clinic in Twin Falls. A mixed animal clinic, they spend about half of their time working on dogs and cats and the other half working on cattle (beef and dairy), horses, elk, alpacas, goats, pigs, sheep, and bison. They provide general, affordable veterinary care for both small and large animals.