1310 KLIX is Now Available on Amazon Alexa-Enabled Devices

KLIX is now available on Amazon devices with Alexa. You can hear the latest news for the Magic Valley, Idaho, and the United States.

Setting up KLIX on your device is easy.

Download the Alexa app (find Apple version here or the Android version here ).

or the Android version ). Select "Skills" from the main menu of the app.

Search for KLIX . Tap on the station logo to get to the 1310 KLIX skill.

Tap on the station logo to get to the 1310 KLIX skill. Tap "Enable" to enable the 1310 KLIX skill.

Once you've enabled the skill, just say, “Alexa, play 1310 KLIX.”

Enjoy!

Don't own an Amazon device? Want to learn more about Alexa? Find out everything you need to know from Amazon.com.

Having technical difficulties? Need assistance getting started? Click here for a step-by-step guide to setting up your Echo device and enabling new skills via the Alexa app.

Still having trouble? We're happy to help. Send us an email at: twinfalls.dme@townsquaremedia.com