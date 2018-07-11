2018 Summer Pet Photo Contest Winner Announced

We have a confirmed winner in the 2018 Summer Pet Photo Contest!



All of the eligible votes have been counted we'd like to congratulate Ava for submitting the winning photo. This pic of her cat, Cleo perched on her Dad's boots won the hearts of voters and scored her the big win. We hope you enjoy your new Playstation 4.

Thanks to everyone who submitted and voted this year!

Townsquare Media

It’s all brought to you by Valley View Veterinary Clinic in Twin Falls. A mixed animal clinic, they spend about half of their time working on dogs and cats and the other half working on cattle (beef and dairy), horses, elk, alpacas, goats, pigs, sheep, and bison. They provide general, affordable veterinary care for both small and large animals.