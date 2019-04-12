Spring is here and we're giving you the chance to win Green Mountain Grills' Davy Crockett to celebrate!

This is a mobile contest only, so to participate in this contest, the first thing you'll have to do is download our app! You can do that by going to newsradio1310.com/app . After downloading the app, you'll want to join our Spring Scavenger Hunt. You can do that by looking for the magnifying glass icon in our Featured Buttons. For a more in-depth look at how to participate in any scavenger hunt we do, visit newsradio1310.com/scavengerhunt .

Then, simply collect points for a chance to win. The total points available to earn is 120. Participants who have completed 50 points will be put into the points draw with one entry. If someone has 60 points, they will have two entries in the drawing. If someone has 100 or more points, they will have four entries in the drawing. If no one earns 50 points, a prize draw will have a random winner selected from people who earn at least 40 points.

The Scavenger Hunt will start on April 14, 2019, at 12 a.m. and will run until May 6, 2019, at 12 a.m.

Now, get off this webpage and download the app so you're notified when it starts! Otherwise, if the contest has started, head to City Park in Twin Falls to score some points for your chance to win a Green Mountain Grills Davy Crocket Smoker!