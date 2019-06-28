Aaron Schrunk Homers Hawks to Sweep of Eugene

The Boise Hawks and Eugene Emeralds were knotted 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning Thursday night when Hawks infielder Aaron Schrunk stepped to the plate.

Schrunk promptly closed the deal with a two run homer as the Hawks completed a three game sweep of the Emeralds with a 3-1 win!

Aaron Schrunk 2-run Homer

The Hawks have won all three of their games since returning home earlier this week but now the going gets tougher.

Division leading Salem-Keizer comes to town tonight thru Sunday for a three game weekend series. The Volcanoes lead the Hawks by 3 games in the South Division of the NW League at 9-5, Boise is 6-8.

The two teams met to start the season with Salem-Keizer hosting and winning all three games. However, two of those games went to extra innings.

First pitch tonight is 7:15 p.m. and if the game doesn't provide enough fireworks, there will be actual fireworks following the final pitch.